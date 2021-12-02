Palmer man identified as pedestrian killed North Main Street

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County District Attorney’s Office released the name of the man who was struck and killed by a vehicle on North Main Street in Palmer Tuesday afternoon.

According to Hampden County District Attorney’s Spokesperson Jim Leydon, 74-year-old Joseph Labroad of Palmer died after being struck by a vehicle allegedly driven by 33-year-old Nicole Matanes of Palmer.

Nicole Matanes was arraigned virtually at Palmer District Court Wednesday. She faces seven counts:

OUI Liquor 2nd offense Negligent operation of a MV Marked lanes violation Leave the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury/ death Motor vehicle Homicide Speeding Inspection sticker violation

A dangerousness hearing has been scheduled for December 9. She is currently being held at the Western Massachusetts Regional Women’s Correctional Center in Chicopee without the right to bail pending a hearing on December 9th, 2021.