Palmer man identified as pedestrian killed North Main Street

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County District Attorney’s Office released the name of the man who was struck and killed by a vehicle on North Main Street in Palmer Tuesday afternoon. 

According to Hampden County District Attorney’s Spokesperson Jim Leydon, 74-year-old Joseph Labroad of Palmer died after being struck by a vehicle allegedly driven by 33-year-old Nicole Matanes of Palmer.

Nicole Matanes

Nicole Matanes was arraigned virtually at Palmer District Court Wednesday. She faces seven counts:

  1. OUI Liquor 2nd offense
  2. Negligent operation of a MV
  3. Marked lanes violation
  4. Leave the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury/ death
  5. Motor vehicle Homicide
  6. Speeding
  7. Inspection sticker violation

A dangerousness hearing has been scheduled for December 9. She is currently being held at the Western Massachusetts Regional Women’s Correctional Center in Chicopee without the right to bail pending a hearing on December 9th, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories