Palmer open forum discusses plans for city’s future

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents of Palmer are getting a chance to share their thoughts about the town’s “Master Plan.”

Palmer Town Manager Ryan McNutt held an open forum Monday night at the Palmer Police Station. The “Master Plan” includes a range of elements aimed at addressing the needs of Palmer over the next 10 to 15 years. The plan includes housing, land use, transportation, and economic development, to name a few.

22News spoke with a town resident and school committee member who said it’s important that the town encourages economic growth because new businesses would help to increase the tax base.

“So we can ensure we offer the best possible educational programs for students, but also for the taxpayers here, because not all taxes payers have children who are in school now,” said Bonny Rathbone. She noted, “The tax base has to be built up. So if we can get more businesses into this town and we can grow this town economically, it’ll benefit everybody in this town.”

If you missed Monday night’s open forum another open forum is being held Wednesday, February 2 at 6 p.m. at the Palmer Police Department.