Palmer police investigating incident on School Street

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was taken to the hospital after police were called to an “unspecified incident” Sunday evening in Palmer.

Palmer police told 22News, the incident happened on School Street around 6 p.m. Sunday.

The victim was taken to Baystate Wing Hospital for treatment.

Their injuries are unknown at this time.

Police said two suspects are in custody and there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. 22News will continue to bring you any new information as soon as it becomes available.