PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A police investigation is underway following an unattended death in a Palmer neighborhood Tuesday.

According to Palmer Police Sgt. David Burns, a person was found dead at a home on Orchard Street Tuesday. He added that there is no threat to the public.

The investigation remains ongoing and no further information could be released at this time.

This is a developing story. 22News will continue to update as soon as more information becomes available.