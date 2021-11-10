Palmer police looking for missing 16-year-old

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Palmer police are looking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen on Monday.
According to Palmer Police Sgt. David Burns, 16-year-old Olyvia Mayou was last seen on Monday, November 8th. Olyvia is described as being about 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with blue eyes and currently has black hair. She is thought to be last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a design on it.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call Palmer Police Department at 413-283-8792.