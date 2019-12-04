Palmer Police looking to locate elderly man

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Palmer Police is asking the public’s help in locating a missing elderly man.

According to the Palmer Police Department, 84-year-old Carl Byoreck hasn’t been seen since Wednesday morning around 5:30 a.m. when he left his residence.

Police said Byoreck is driving a green 2001 Toyota Avalon SE bearing a Massachusetts license plate of E8447 that be found on the back of his car. The license plate is also green as well.

If you see this car please call your local police department or Palmer Police at 413-283-8792.