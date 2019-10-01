Palmer Public Library temporarily closed due to flea infestation

Palmer, Mass. (WWLP) – Fleas have forced the Palmer Public Library to temporarily close.

Starting on Friday, the library posted on Facebook that “unforeseen building maintenance” required the building to be closed, and the same was posted Saturday.

Monday the library was closed again and said the sudden and unforeseen closures were due to an undesirable flea population in the building.

Library patrons such as Deanna Mega of Palmer, were surprised by the sign on the door notifying them of the issue Monday evening.

“Just pulled up and noticed no cars were here,” Mega told 22News, “I was surprised to see the sign and not have heard anything about it.”

The library said they are working with an exterminator to fix the problem, but they expect it to take several more days to fix the problem.