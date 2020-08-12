Palmer Public School Committee approves hybrid plan for beginning of school year

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Palmer public schools will begin the school year with a hybrid plan, according to the school district’s superintendent.

The hybrid plan will divide students into two groups based on their last names. “Cohort A” will be students A – L and “Cohort B” will be students M – Z. Siblings will always be placed in the same group, no matter if they have different last names.

Cohort A will have in-person classes on Mondays and Tuesdays and will work remotely on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Cohort B will have in-person classes Thursdays and Fridays and will work remotely Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays.

Wednesdays will be remote for all students so that the schools can be deep-cleaned. Additionally, snow days will become remote learning days for all students.

The first day of school will begin with Cohort B students on Thursday, September 10th. Cohort A students begin Monday, September 14th.

Parents must register their children online for remote learning on the Palmer Public School’s website. The link to sign up will be posted on August 19th.

Palmer Public School District includes Old Mill Pond Elementary and Palmer High School. Pathfinder High School has not yet announced their plans for the 2020-2021 school year.

