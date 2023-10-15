PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Palmer is reminding residents to use the town leaf pit off of Old Warren Road for lawn debris.

The Town of Palmer posted a picture on their Facebook Page of what a resident did with their leaves and is warning residents to not put leaves on the street, as it is a lack of consideration for fellow residents and the town public works employees.

Town of Palmer

The Palmer Compost Area off of Old Warren Road is open to Palmer residents only, and an ID verification might be required. Residents are able to drop off grass clippings and leaves at the pit.

If the compost area is closed due to the weather or for any other reason, the town will post the closing on their Public Works website under the news/updates section.

It is asked to place any lawn debris in brown paper bags, as no plastic bags are allowed, and to not leave bags up against the locked gate.