SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - Big Y Foods fifth annual “May is Pet Month” program brought in close to 22,000 pounds of pet food and supplies to 45 different local animal shelters.

According to a news release sent to 22News, from April through May, the program encouraged shoppers in all 70 Big Y stores to purchase food and other supplies for a local shelter in an effort to give back to the community.