Two drivers injured in crash on Palmer Road in Monson

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Palmer Road in Monson was closed following a serious crash Friday.

The Monson Police Department closed Palmer Road, Route 32, in the vicinity of #160 to all traffic while they investigated the crash. A photo of the crash shared by the police department shows a car flipped onto its roof and another car on the side of the road.

Photo: Monson Police Department

Two people suffered injuries in the crash but were not sent to the hospital. Police say they were treated on site. The crash caused traffic backed up in the area around 5 p.m.

Drivers traveling in the area were advised to seek alternate routes.

The road has since reopened.

