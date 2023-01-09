PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Palmer School Committee is beginning its search for a new Superintendent of Schools. The process begins with finding representatives from the community to serve on an advisory search committee.

The advisory search committee will be responsible for narrowing the number of candidates applying to a group of three to five finalists. Those candidates will then be sent to the school committee for a final decision.

In total, the Palmer Public Schools is looking for 14 people to join the advisory search committee:

3 Parents

3 Teachers

2 Administrators

1 Student

1 Paraprofessional

2 School Committee Members

1 Town Council Member

1 Community Member

Those interested in joining can apply on the Palmer Public School’s website.

The search for a new superintendent begins a few months after former Superintendent Patricia Gardner resigned. Her resignation came after a no-confidence vote from teachers and administrators in 2018 amid allegations of creating a hostile workplace environment.