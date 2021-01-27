Palmer selected as regional Moderna COVID-19 vaccination site

Hampden County

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Palmer on Wednesday announced it’s opening a regional Moderna COVID-19 vaccination site.

The vaccination site comes as the state is working through Phase 2.

Town residents who are 65-years or older are being asked to call the Palmer Senior Center at (413) 283-2670, extensions 1,2,3,4, or 5, and leave a message with their name, address, and phone number. 

“The staff there will help you be placed on the vaccine list. Please have patience with the staff who are fielding many, many calls,” the town said. 

The regional vaccination site in Palmer will also service over 11 other communities in the area. 

The town is expecting to receive only 100 doses per week throughout February. 

