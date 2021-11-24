Palmer Senior Center receives generous donation of Thanksgiving meals from local businesses

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – For the third year in a row, the owner of an auto repair shop in Palmer teamed up with a local restaurant to provide Thanksgiving meals to people in need.

Jay Demore, owner of Demore’s Automotive, organized Wednesday’s distribution of 100 Thanksgiving dinners to the Palmer Senior Center. Russo’s Lakeside Seafood and Steak House prepared the meals, which consist of turkey, stuffing, gravy, green beans, a roll, and a cupcake.

Demore was joined by Palmer High School Student Aiden Szenda. They both told 22News they’re passionate about helping the less fortunate.

“It means the entire world to me,” Denmore said. “I grew up doing this with my mother through our local church. It’s something I’ve always been passionate about to give back to the community so to me it’s a very close to my heart thing to be able to do and I’m very honored to be able to do it.”

Szenda told 22News, “I like helping others when I can and I’m very grateful for all that I have and there are some people that are less fortunate and it’s just nice to give back.”

In addition, 28 meals were distributed to local churches and the Palmer Domestic Violence Task Force.