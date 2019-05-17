Palmer students recognized for success in Special Olympics

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Several miles away in the town of Palmer, special needs children were being cheered for their accomplishments as special olympians.

Students at Palmer’s Old Mill Pond School cheered on nine of their classmates who won gold medals during a Special Olympics competition in Barre earlier Friday.

It’s become a tradition at the school for all students to recognize each others’s accomplishments. 22News spoke with one teacher who said recognition means a lot, especially to the special needs students.

“It’s just such a great memory and experience for them to know that everyone in the school is on their side and having been included,” Special Education teacher Ali Blanchette said. “They’ll always realize their friends came out and supported them.”

This is the second year Special Olympians were honored by their classmates at Old Mill Pond School..

