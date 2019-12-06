Palmer to light Christmas tree on Saturday

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Palmer is celebrating the holidays in grand fashion this year, with a tree lighting scheduled for this weekend.

But Main Street in the town’s Depot Village is already lit up. This has been years in the making. In fact, Palmer hasn’t had a formal holiday display in nearly 20 years.

So, this year, the town formed the ‘Light Up Palmer’ committee in an effort to raise money and garner volunteers for Christmas decorations.

“It brings a sense of community,” said Robin Lamothe. “We’re just overwhelmed and that’s the whole point. It’s just that warm fuzzy feeling that people get.”

Cheryl Zelazo added, “People on Facebook are always saying like whoa everything is closing in town and always being very negative. So, I think it’s really nice that they’re going to do something positive for the town.”

You’re invited to Their Christmas tree lighting on Saturday.