PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Palmer Town Council will be meeting on Monday to appoint a short-term acting town manager after accepting the resignation of former town Manager Ryan McNutt last week.

In a statement to 22News, Barbara Barry, the president of the Palmer Town Council said in part quote:

On Thursday, October 26, 2023, the Palmer Town Council and Town Manager Ryan McNutt came to an agreement to accept Mr. McNutt’s resignation, being effective immediately. We want to thank Mr. McNutt for his service to the Palmer community and wish him the best.

No reason was given for the resignation, and the council will also begin discussing how to determine a long-term successor at the meeting on Monday night.