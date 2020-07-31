Pan-Mass Challenge bicycle riders stop in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Bicycle riders raising money to help find a cure for cancer received a warm welcome in Longmeadow Friday.

On their way from Pittsfield to Provincetown, a three day ride, riders from the Pan-Mass Challenge annual bike-a-thon stopped briefly at Russell field in Longmeadow.

Rider Lewis Okun is riding this year in honor of his mother, Sheryl Okun, “The Pan-Mass Challenge is an incredible fundraiser for cancer. One hundred percent of what every rider makes goes to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.”

“It is the largest athletic fundraiser in the United States. Last year, we donated 88 million dollars to Dana Farber. Since it stated in 1980, it raised more than half a million dollars,” said rider Tim Latham.

Normally there would be a great many more riders crossing the Commonwealth, but in the interests of coronavirus caution, the Pan-Mass riders divided their bike-a-thon into many small groups.