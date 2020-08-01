Pan-Mass Challenge goes virtual for cancer research fundraiser

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Despite limitations created by the coronavirus pandemic, the most productive cancer research fundraiser in Massachusetts officially began Saturday morning.

Participants of the Pan-Mass Challenge adhered to the protective protocols for the safety of the long distance riders. A small group of riders also stopped off in Longmeadow Friday to honor the mother of one of the riders, Lewis Okun.

The annual bike-a-thon that benefits the Dana Farber Cancer Institute traditionally attracts numbers of riders but to keep a safe distance, this year it became a virtual event.

The 41st annual ride from the Berkshires to the Cape has raised nearly 60 percent of the cancer institute’s annual budget.