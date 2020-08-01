Pan-Mass Challenge goes virtual for cancer research fundraiser

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Despite limitations created by the coronavirus pandemic, the most productive cancer research fundraiser in Massachusetts officially began Saturday morning.

Participants of the Pan-Mass Challenge adhered to the protective protocols for the safety of the long distance riders. A small group of riders also stopped off in Longmeadow Friday to honor the mother of one of the riders, Lewis Okun.

Pan-Mass Challenge bicycle riders stop in Longmeadow

The annual bike-a-thon that benefits the Dana Farber Cancer Institute traditionally attracts numbers of riders but to keep a safe distance, this year it became a virtual event.

The 41st annual ride from the Berkshires to the Cape has raised nearly 60 percent of the cancer institute’s annual budget.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today