Pancretan Association of America hosts banquet in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The culture of Crete was celebrated Tuesday evening in Springfield.

The Pancretan Association of America, or PAA, held a banquet at the Sheraton Monarch Place. Hundreds of guests were invited to the 46th bi-annual dinner, featuring keynote speaker Dr. Emmanuel Zervos.

Mary Tzambazakis told 22News why this is so important to this section of the Greek community, “It’s important because it provides us a basis of our roots and understanding of our culture. And it transcends time and it influences who we are as people and individuals in our society.”

The PAA is a national organization that perpetuates Cretan culture through scholarships, and educational, cultural and philanthropic programs for those in the United States, Canada and in Crete.

