Pandemic blamed for 15 million unsold Girl Scout cookies

(WWLP) – Girl Scouts of the USA say they have 15 million boxes of unsold cookies in part because the pandemic had canceled many cookie sales.

Here in the state, according to the Girls Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts, they had to get very creative during the pandemic to sell their cookies.

But, they said they were able to manage a successful cookie sale this year selling 620,000 boxes and seeing a 28 percent drop in sales.

Sara Rowan, senior director of Girl Experience of Central and western Massachusetts, said that they switched to online-only orders which proved successful.

“Our initials orders were down and then every week top leaders and girls and parents come to our leadership centers to order more cookies because they said “customer’s want them!” said Rowan.

Rowan added that it was largely thanks to customers’ support and the girl scout’s resilience during the pandemic.