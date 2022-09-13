SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In downtown Springfield Tuesday evening a panel discussion was held aiming towards Black-owned businesses.

Commonwealth Corporation hosted the panel along with Western Mass Economic Development Council and Black & Brown Wall Street. The event convened minority entrepreneurs from across the four counties for a conversation to engage Black-owned businesses. Topics for the panel discussion focused on workforce and economic development.

Delmarina Lopez, Chicopee City Councilor said, “A lot of small business owners are minority business owners. The difference is where resources are allocated so part of these event series is ensuring that we bring the resources to the small business owners and that we bring them the information that they need to succeed and thrive and we create a space for dialogue with these small businesses.”