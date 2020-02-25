Panel highlighting women in STEM held at Mt. Holyoke College

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – Mt. Holyoke College held a women in stem panel Monday night.

The panel is made up of a series of professionals and students in the STEM, science, technology, and engineering field. The panel dealt with issues surrounding the STEM field.

With the main focus being African American representation in the STEM field. 22News spoke with the panel’s African American History Month representative to learn more.

“The most important thing I got out of this event is kind of the sense of solidarity and knowing I’m not the only person that goes through these situations and knowing how to really put my foot down,” said Heaven Hodge.

African American women are largely under-represented in the STEM field.

The month of February marks African American history month and Mt. Holyoke college has been holding events throughout the month to celebrate.