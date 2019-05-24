Panhandling continues to be a problem in western Massachusetts communities

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Panhandling has been a long-time problem in several communities in western Massachusetts. Although many people complain about panhandling, it is legal.

Across western Massachusetts, we regularly see panhandlers at stop lights and highway off-ramps.

Chicopee Police officer Mike Wilk told 22News it is legal to ask for money, as long as you are not aggressive. Some people we spoke with complained that panhandlers in the road are putting drivers and themselves at risk.

Residents such as Justin Potvin of Chicopee disapproves of panhandlers’ methods.

“Yeah I see them on the streets I don’t agree with what they are doing I think it’s dangerous. I don’t agree with it,” said Potvin.

Worcester and Lowell had passed anti-panhandling ordinances in recent years but a judge ruled them unconstitutional.

Chicopee Police advise that if you see an aggressive panhandler, to call local police.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.