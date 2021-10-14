Paper City Bar and Grill in Holyoke celebrates grand opening

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Paper City Bar & Grill celebrates its grand opening Thursday afternoon.

The Greater Holyoke Chamber welcomes the new restaurant, “It is amazing to have a local entity in such a visible location here in Holyoke. There is a desire in our community for craft food and beer, and having a local spot like Paper” Chamber Executive Director, Jordan Hart stated.

Paper City Bar and Grill is located on Whiting Farms Road at the former Applebee’s location, next to Chipotle. It officially opened on September 7.

Andrew Garlo the owner of the new Holyoke restaurant says, “I want to provide our guests with an experience that they cannot find elsewhere in the city. We use local breweries, distilleries, and prepare all of our food in-house. Holyoke is known as the Paper City, and I want to highlight the history and the tight sense of community that you feel when in Holyoke. The community has been so supportive in donating artifacts which you can see throughout the restaurant.”

The restaurant will be open Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.