Paranormal researcher John Zaffis speaks to students at STCC

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Halloween is approaching and students at STCC were able to learn about the paranormal world without the ghosts thanks to one local researcher.

John Zaffis, a paranormal researcher who starred in the SyFy paranormal reality TV show “Haunted Collector” was at the STCC campus to talk with students. Zaffis spoke about his personal investigations on paranormal activity and covered some famous cases, one based on the movie ‘The Exorcism of Emily Rose.’

“Paranormal investigating is a lot different from what you see on tv or what you see in the movies,” said Zaffis to 22News. “A lot of these old New England areas there’s definitely paranormal activity.”

Zaffis is the nephew of the paranormal investigators, Ed and Lorraine Warren. He owns a ‘museum of the paranormal’ in Stratford, Connecticut which consists of the famous Annabelle doll.