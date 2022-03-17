SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Federation of Paraprofessionals are to host a rally Thursday at 5 p.m. at Springfield City Hall to share their petition for a fair raise and contract to the Springfield School Committee, after working endlessly through the pandemic.

In a news release, it was reported that after six negotiations sessions during the course of two years, the Springfield school committee had pursued mediation instead of a negotiation process in October 2021. The committee’s offered wage increase was below the level of inflation.

The petition made by the Springfield Federation has collected 1,103 signatures so far. Springfield School Committee will be hosting a public Speak Out at 6 p.m. outside of Springfield City Hall.