Parents advised not to leave kids by themselves after recent car thefts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – One organization is cautioning parents to not leave their children in the car, after a recent increase in car thefts across the country where children were still inside the vehicles.

According to KidsAndCars.org, last month saw 17 cases of car theft in the U.S. involving children who were taken in a stolen car. One resulted in a child’s death.

22News spoke with the Chicopee Police Department spokesperson, who said there have not been any recent cases of car theft with children in their city. They urge parents to never leave a child alone in a vehicle, not even for a minute.

“We highly recommend never to leave children unattended in any amount of time in a vehicle alone,” said Danusia Liska. “It just poses so many safety factors. If you do have to leave your car, bring your child.”

Massachusetts does not have laws making it illegal to leave children unattended inside cars.

But, parents and caregivers can still face child endangerment or neglect charges.