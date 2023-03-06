EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Several parents informed 22News about concerns of leaks at the East Longmeadow High School.

The school committee chair said they will be replacing skylights after last week’s particular leak but broader repairs are needed for the more than 60-year-old school.

“It’s horribly embarrassing when other towns come in to our schools to watch their kids play games,” said an East Longmeadow mother. She said she saw a tile fall from a ceiling during a swim meet. As parents tell 22News, a number of buckets have been put out to deal with leaks.

School Committee Chair Gregory Thompson said it could cost over $100 million to renovate the school and even having the roof repaired would be expensive, “We’re looking at $3.5 million to replace that portion of the roof, which is failing now but because we’re looking to potentially build a new school, instead of spending that kind of money on it.”

Thompson said they are working with Massachusetts building authority as they come up with a design for a new school. They plan to put it up for a vote for the town this November.

However, Thompson notes the conversation of replacing the school has gone on for about a decade. In 2019, the 22News I-Team reported the district had been rejected for state funding five years in a row.

“I would want there to be some more urgency in getting this new school. I’m genuinely concerned about the health of our children,” said the mother.

A public forum will be held on March 16 to discuss the new school, that will be at 6:00 p.m. at the East Longmeadow High School.