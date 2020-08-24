Parents expected to spend more on back to school supplies this year

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With the start of the school year approaching, families have been out shopping for back to school supplies.

With students learning from home full time or part time, parents are being forced to spend more on hardware. Parents in general are projected to spend more than $500 for each child.

According to recent back to school surveys, most parents intend to spend less on the typical items like notebooks, pens and clothes, and much more on computers and electronics. In fact, in one survey, more than 60 percent of parents believe remote learning will negatively impact their finances.

However, some are looking at the positives of their children returning to school this fall.

“I think they need the social interaction to be honest with you. This has been going on for a long time but it is what it is, and I just hope everything pans out,” said Brian Reed, a North Adams father.

Reed told 22News they needed to stock up on hand sanitizer, another common item parents are picking up to keep their kids safe in school.

Along with hand sanitizer, most parents are also making room for disinfectant wipes, and face masks in their budget.