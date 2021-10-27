Parents must go with middle schoolers to Agawam High School football games

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Changes are coming to Agawam High School football games starting this week.

Starting this Friday, all students 8th grade and below must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian for the entire length of the game. Students will need to provide proof of their grade if they’re asked to, which may include showing a school ID.

22News spoke to Agawam Mayor Bill Sapelli who said there needs to be more supervision for these younger students because many are not there to actually watch the game.

“They are getting into mischief and creating problems for themselves and others around them, so it was determined by the school department that maybe we need to go back to that,” said Mayor Sapelli. “Student’s ID’s checked if they are 8th grade or lower they need to be accompanied by an adult so they can keep a handle on things.”

This is not the first time a rule like this has been made. A similar rule was announced a couple years ago for the same reasons. Mayor Sapelli said they will look into this rule continuing into next season.