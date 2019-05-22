Parents raising money for new playground at Highland Elementary School

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Parents and educators have forged a partnership at Westfield’s Highland Elementary Schoool for a new playground.

Principal Mary Claire Manning and the PTO’s Amanda Bruno are convinced the playground built in 1997 no longer serves the needs of today’s children.

They’re working together to raise funds for a new playground closer to the school for Highland’s K-4 boys and girls. It’s their hope the new playground will be ready in the fall.

“For me, it’s personal because I know how much play is important to them for their behavior, their ability to learn,” Bruno explained.

“We partner with the parents, it’s really the parents that are leading, this which is so great,” Highland Principal Mary Claire Manning told 22News. “We know what the kids need.”

The PTO’s fund drive has nearly reached the half-way point towards their goal.

Find out how you can make a donation, you can contact Rebecca Hart at reesehart@aol.com.

