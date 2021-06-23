Parents, students picket outside Chicopee charter school

CHICOPEE, MASS. (WWLP) – A picket of both teachers and students was held outside a Chicopee school Wednesday evening.

It took place in front of the Social Justice Charter school on Springfield Street. According to the union that represents the staff and teachers, the charter school’s administration laid off the majority of its unionized faculty and teachers earlier this week.

The union claims that this is following staff being forced to re-apply for their own jobs required by the newer school administration. The union also says that since teachers and staff unionized in March of 2020 the school’s administration has refused to negotiate a contract with them.

“What the pandemic revealed about the nature of work and the way workers are treated in this country, something fundamentally needs to change,” said teacher Zach Novak.

Carol Huben, another teacher, had this to say, “It’s really sad that a school with that in its name and in its charter would be treating its workers like that, and the students like this.”

22News reached out to the charter school for a statement. As of news time, we have not heard back.