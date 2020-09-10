Parents, students want school committee to reconsider fall sports decision in Southwick

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Some parents and students in Southwick want the school committee to reconsider its decision to push back the fall sports season.

The school committee voted 5-2 last week to hold off on fall sports in an effort slow the spread of COVID-19.

The move sparked sharp backlash from student-athletes and some parents, who then submitted their own proposal to the district.

They want student-athletes to take all of their classes remotely. That way they’re only interaction with other students would be on the athletic field.

“I just hope that the school board has an open mind and remembers that their primary responsibility is to that of the students of the community,” Robert Stevenson told 22News. “There’s got to be a way to keep everyone safe and allow these children to participate in the sports that they enjoy playing.”

22News contacted the Superintendent of Southwick Public Schools Wednesday for comment. We have yet to hear back.