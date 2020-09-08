Parents, teachers, students face reality of remote learning as back to school nears

FILE – In this April 9, 2020, file photo, Sunnyside Elementary School fourth-grader Miriam Amacker does school work in her room at her family’s home in San Francisco. Teachers across the country report their attempts at distance learning induced by the pandemic are failing to reach large numbers of students. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Remote learning is a reality for parents across our area, but it comes with challenges like managing technology and establishing that teacher-student connection virtually.

One parent who already started remote learning in Florida, told us they wish the schools had done more test runs before starting the school year, their school already restarted the school year twice.

They say all the teachers using one wifi network from inside the school slowed down connection making it difficult for remote learning. When it comes to teacher-student connection, they say students need virtual office hours or multiple days to connect with each other before starting.

Michael Preston, a parent of a remote school learner told 22News, “Make sure that everyone can log on. Make sure that everyone knows how to mute and unmute themselves. That’s been a major problem. Make sure there are realistic expectations of what you’re expecting first graders and second graders to be able to accomplish.”

At Michael’s sons’ school in Tampa, they’re asking parents to leave the room during class, something he says is troubling because it’s hard to trust a young child will pay attention to their own.

Michael says that schools are working on a way for students to see virtual class afterward if they have a doctor’s appointment, something he recommends for Massachusetts schools implements.