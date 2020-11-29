Parishioners celebrate pastor’s birthday with drive-by parade in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Church members Sunday afternoon honored a veteran Springfield clergyman for his 89th birthday.

Pastor Andrew Daniels acknowledged the birthday greetings honoring him on his 89th birthday as he sat in front of the Memorial Square Church that bears his name Daniels New Bethel Church of God in Christ on upper Dwight Street.

Pastor Daniels said Sunday’s display of love means too much to him. “Well it means that somebody cares. It means that all I’ve been doing for 62 years, 60 years ago.”

Sabrena Brantley, Reverend Daniels’ granddaughter, told 22News she wanted to make sure social distancing guidelines didn’t take away from the special celebration.

“Especially now with all the pandemic that’s going on, death, anger, anxiety. We felt we had to appreciate life and appreciate him being 89,” Brantley said.

So many of his flock would pass in front of the church expressing their affection for Pastor Daniels on his special day. A testament to the impact he has had on the community for more than half a century.