HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a parking ban from Monday, October 10 to Friday, October 14 on High Street in Holyoke.

According to Holyoke City Hall, High Street from Resnic Blvd to Lyman Street will have a parking ban from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from October 10th until the 14th. The road will be open for traffic.

Short detours may be in place throughout the day because contractors need to finish paving patched and street sweeping on High Street in advance of paving scheduled on October 19th until 21st.