Parking ban on multiple roads in Brimfield for flea market

BRIMFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Brimfield Police Department is issuing a temporary parking ban on multiple roads in the area during the annual flea market.

According to the Brimfield Police Department, drivers won’t be able to park on the following roads:

Palmer Road (Route 20)

Sturbridge Road

Main Street

Prospect Hill Road

Mill Lane Road

Warren Road

Brookfield Road

Cross Street

North Main Street

Wales Road

East Hill Road

The flea market on 35 Palmer Road will open Tuesday at 6 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. Normal hours for the market on Wednesday to Saturday will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The market will open at 8 am. on the last day, Sunday, but will close early at 3 p.m.

Police say residents are only allowed to park in the Town Hall parking lot, the Elementary School parking lot, the Brimfield Cemetery and the Police and Fire Department lots while doing business with either of those buildings.