Parking bans enforced to help make snow removal process easier

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Although we didn’t get too much snow with this storm, it definitely created a lot of ice and municipalities in our area have been enforcing parking bans in order to help the snow removal process.

Franklin and Hampshire County saw about 3 inches of snow while Hampden County got around an inch. Snow, sleet, and ice continue to create slick conditions on local roads. Plows, sand, and salt trucks all trying to keep up with the ice buildup.

“I got to say Westfield kept the main roads really nice I drove from Agawam to West Springfield to here and all the roads were good,” said Kimberley Dewey of Westfield.

Many western Massachusetts cities and towns have started strictly enforcing parking bans, to help with snow removal. But the rules vary depending on the municipality. Residents across the three counties had to move their vehicles for plows.

“It helps a little bit I’m sure on the main roads especially but sometimes side roads they don’t always have that option to park on the main road, so it does create a little bit of a mess,” said Brie Dumont of West Springfield.

Clearing your street of obstructions like garbage cans or basketball hoops will also help ensure your neighborhood gets plowed. There are still quite a few parking bans in effect at this hour.

Click here to see if your community is on the list.