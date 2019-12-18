Breaking News
Police searching for missing 7-year-old and 11-year-old in Monson
1  of  12
Closings and Delays
East Longmeadow Council on Aging Family Church-Springfield Greater Holyoke YMCA Greater Spfld. Senior Services, Inc. Highland Valley Elder Services, Inc. Holyoke-Chicopee-Spfld. Head Start New Eng. Jewish Academy Northampton Council on Aging & Senior Ctr. Our Lady of Fatima-Ludlow Quaboag Regional School District Stone Academy-East Hartford Suffield Public Schools

Parking bans enforced to help make snow removal process easier

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Although we didn’t get too much snow with this storm, it definitely created a lot of ice and municipalities in our area have been enforcing parking bans in order to help the snow removal process. 

Franklin and Hampshire County saw about 3 inches of snow while Hampden County got around an inch. Snow, sleet, and ice continue to create slick conditions on local roads. Plows, sand, and salt trucks all trying to keep up with the ice buildup. 

“I got to say Westfield kept the main roads really nice I drove from Agawam to West Springfield to here and all the roads were good,” said Kimberley Dewey of Westfield. 

Many western Massachusetts cities and towns have started strictly enforcing parking bans, to help with snow removal. But the rules vary depending on the municipality. Residents across the three counties had to move their vehicles for plows. 

“It helps a little bit I’m sure on the main roads especially but sometimes side roads they don’t always have that option to park on the main road, so it does create a little bit of a mess,” said Brie Dumont of West Springfield. 

Clearing your street of obstructions like garbage cans or basketball hoops will also help ensure your neighborhood gets plowed. There are still quite a few parking bans in effect at this hour.   

Click here to see if your community is on the list. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

22News Traffic Trackers