Parking in downtown Holyoke just became easier

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – You can now use an app on your mobile device to pay for parking in Holyoke.

The ParkMobile app will make parking in downtown Holyoke a lot easier. The city’s downtown parking spaces and garages now allow drivers to pay for parking using the free ParkMobile app.

It’s easy to use. You just enter the zone number that is posted on the parking meter, choose the duration of time, and touch the “start parking” button.

The Holyoke DPW Superintendent Michael McManus told 22News this technology allows the city to modernize its parking equipment in an inexpensive way.

“It improves the technology of our meters on the street and we don’t have to replace the existing parking meters, we can use our existing infrastructure,” said McManus.

ParkMobile will send you a notification when your parking session is about to expire. You can also extend the time right on the app, so you don’t have to rush back to the meter.

You can also use the ParkMobile app in Amherst, Northampton, and Boston. ParkMobile is the most widely used parking app in the country, with more than 14 million users across 400 cities.