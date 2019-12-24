Parking lots full of last minute shoppers on Christmas Eve

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the last day to get in those last minute holiday shopping items.

16 percent of U.S. adults will finish their holiday shopping the week before Christmas. There’s about 250 million adults in the U.S. meaning at least 40 million will use the last week before Christmas to finishing crossing off their list.

“I gotta buy for 20 people. I don’t know what anybody wants. I’m going to buy what I feel like buying you either like it or you don’t,” Yvette Buafo of Chicopee told 22News.

She said she’s typically a last-minute shopper but this year was unusually late for her. She’s getting all of her shopping done on Christmas Eve.

One company, Emarketer, estimates this year to be the first trillion-dollar holiday shopping season.

While millions of people shopped online this year than in previous ones, you just can’t get some items shipped in time to get under the tree, so last-minute retail stores are the next option.

One woman works in retail but was still getting some shopping done on Christmas Eve. She says she’s seen the chaos from both sides.

“A lot of panicked people. Last-minute, whether it’s waiting for funds or not knowing what to get people, I’ve seen a lot,” Linda Nogueira said.

But don’t worry, only nine percent of people actually finished their holiday shopping between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, so if you are a last-minute shopper, you’re not alone.