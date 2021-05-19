Parking tickets on Dunmoreland Street in Springfield voided

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Parking tickets given on Dunmoreland Street in Springfield are being abated per Mayor Sarno.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Office of Mayor Sarno, the City of Springfield is replacing the no parking signs on Dunmoreland Street without proper notice to residents to avoid getting a parking ticket. Anyone who received a parking ticket on that street in the last few days will be abated per the Mayor’s order.

Mayor Sarno stated, “I understand the rationale behind the replacement of the signs and enforcement, however, we need to give our residents proper notification and notice to adjust accordingly. I want to thank Ward 4 City Councilor Malo Brown for working with my office to ensure that the resident’s voices were heard.”

The parking authority recently started to enforce the no parking rules on Dunmoreland Street when an ambulance call for service and a school bus reported issues navigating down the street.

Dunmoreland Street is located in the area of Springfield College between King Street and Wilbraham Road. The parking signs were installed in the 1970’s to allow ambulances, police, fire trucks and school buses could safely pass through.

Ward 4 Councilor Brown stated, “Working in collaboration with Mayor Sarno, we were able to make certain that our constituents were not negatively impacted by this change and that we listened to their concerns together and worked out a solution. Thank you Mayor Sarno.”