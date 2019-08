SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – I-291 East in Springfield is closed at exit 4 due to a chemical spill on Friday.

According to MassDOT spokesman Patrick Marvin, a barrel fell off a truck and onto the roadway and dispersed the liquid around 3:00 p.m.

Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, and Springfield Fire Department are assisting with the situation.

MassDOT is advising drivers to find alternate routes.

View live traffic map here.