Holyoke firefighter taken to hospital, crews continue to work on Linden St. house fire

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A firefighter was taken to the hospital with a heat-related injury he suffered while assisting with a fire at a multi-family home on Linden Street Friday night.

Holyoke Fire Department Captain Kevin Cavagnac told 22News the fire at a 2.5 story home in the area was reported just before 7 p.m.

Crews arrived to find a fire on the second floor of the family home. At this time, a portion of Linden and Suffolk streets is closed until further notice.

The residents were about to get out with no injuries reported. The injured firefighter was taken to the emergency room to be treated for a heat/fatigue-related injury.

A photo sent to our newsroom shows fire coming from the roof of the home and dark smoke filling the air as crews continue to work to control the fire.

Holyoke firefighters are still working to put out the fire, which according to Captain Cavagnac has extended from the rear porches to the attic.

