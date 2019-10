CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A water main shutdown is scheduled for parts of McKinstry Avenue in Chicopee Tuesday morning.

According to the City of Chicopee, water will tentatively be shut off from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. McKinstry Avenue house numbers 97/99 through 155/157 will be affected.

If you have any questions, contact the Water Department at 413-594-3420.