Part of Montgomery Street in Chicopee reopened after car accident

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Montgomery Street in Chicopee was closed after a car struck a pole Monday afternoon.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News an elderly woman hit a curb and flipped the car she was driving, which landed upright. The driver was taken to the hospital with what Wilk described as non-life-threatening injuries.

He added that the pole was sheared in half during the accident. The street was closed from Dale Street to Slates Garage.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

