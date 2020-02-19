1  of  3
Police: 3 arrested after man shot in Springfield, suspected shooter at large

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police have blocked off a section of Northampton Avenue in Springfield following a shooting in the area early Wednesday evening. 

Springfield Police told 22News detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred near Wilbraham Road and Northampton Avenue around 4:15 p.m.

Officers found a man shot upon arrival, he was rushed to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries. A 22News crew in the area is reporting several marked and unmarked police cruisers in the area. 

Police have also blocked a section of the street with yellow tape. Traffic is currently closed from Wilbraham Road to Northampton Avenue until further notice. 

Shortly after the shooting near Wilbraham Road, a ShotSpotter activation went off on Andrew Street, but no gunshot victims were found, according to Springfield police. Detectives believe the shootings are related.

Three suspects were arrested in different locations and taken into custody. Police say they also found a gun on Andrew Street and that the suspected shooter is believed to be on the run.

