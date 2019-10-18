Part of Pleasant Street in East Longmeadow reopened after car fire

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Pleasant Street in East Longmeadow was closed, and multiple police and fire officials were in the area Thursday night.

According to Sgt. Daniel Manley of the East Longmeadow Police Department, police were called to 33 Pleasant St. after reports of a car on fire around 8:20 p.m.

No word on injuries or cause.

A 22News crew on Pleasant St. reported at least three police cruisers and fire crews surrounding a home and bright lights shining on the house.

We’ll continue to follow this story and bring you any updates as we learn more.