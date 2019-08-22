Part of Route 5 in Longmeadow closed due to car crash

LONGMEADOW, Mass (WWLP) – Part of Route 5 in Longmeadow near the Connecticut line is closed due to a car crash.

According to Massachusetts State Police, a truck and a mail truck crashed around 11:30 a.m. at Longmeadow Street and South Street.

State Police said two people have potentially fatal injuries.

View Live Traffic Map

Route 5 (Longmeadow St) is shut down at the CT line, due to a major traffic accident. Please avoid that area. We will provide updates as we get them. Thank you. Posted by Longmeadow Fire Department on Thursday, August 22, 2019

Our 22News crew saw a truck involved with debris on the top of the car and all over the road, and the road is closed off with police tape around the area.

According to our 22News crew, there are about 12 police cars including Longmeadow Police, Enfield Police and State Police assisting with the accident.

22News has contacted Enfield and Longmeadow police, but they were unable to provide more information. We will continue to bring you the latest information as soon as it becomes available.

To view photo gallery click here.