DNC releases partial results of Iowa Caucus

Part of Southampton Road in Westfield closed after serious crash

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Southampton Road in Westfield is closed following a serious crash in the area early Tuesday night. 

Officer William Cavanaugh of the Westfield Police Department told 22News reports about a two-car crash on Southampton Road came in just after 5:30 p.m. 

Officer Cavanaugh added that the road surrounding the area of the crash is currently closed. 

Drivers traveling in the area are advised to seek alternate routes. 

Are you traveling in the area? Click here for the live Waze traffic map.

22Newsis following this story, we’ll bring you the latest as more details develop. 

